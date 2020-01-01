Skip to Main Content
Man arrested for impaired driving after collision in Markham leaves 1 dead
Toronto

Man arrested for impaired driving after collision in Markham leaves 1 dead

York Regional Police say the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on New Years Eve near Elgin mills Road and 9th Line in Markham

Crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Elgin mills Road and 9th Line

The Canadian Press ·
Police have arrested one man after a fatal 2-vehicle crash in Markham on Tuesday evening. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Police north of Toronto say they've arrested a man for alleged impaired driving after a fatal collision between two cars.

York Regional Police say the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on New Years Eve near Elgin mills Road and 9th Line in Markham.

Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the province's police watchdog has also been contacted after a police cruiser had an interaction with the suspect vehicle.

They're asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

York Regional Police say the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve near Elgin mills Road and 9th Line in Markham. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|