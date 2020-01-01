Man arrested for impaired driving after collision in Markham leaves 1 dead

Police north of Toronto say they've arrested a man for alleged impaired driving after a fatal collision between two cars.

York Regional Police say the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on New Years Eve near Elgin mills Road and 9th Line in Markham.

FATAL COLLISION IN MARKHAM: <br>On Tuesday Dec 31, at 7:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a 2 vehicle collision in the area of Elgin Mills Rd & Ninth Line. One person has been sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. One male has been arrested for<br>impaired driving. —@YRP

Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the province's police watchdog has also been contacted after a police cruiser had an interaction with the suspect vehicle.

They're asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.