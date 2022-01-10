Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Man arrested in fatal Bloor Street shooting, 2 others still outstanding

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

Olivier Dundas, 20, was shot near Bloor Street East and Church Street on Saturday

CBC News ·
Toronto Police released a photo of the two other suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting near Bloor Street East and Church Street on Saturday. (Toronto Police Service)

In a news release Sunday evening, Toronto police said a 22-year-old man from the city was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Olivier Dundas.

Dundas, 20, was shot near Bloor Street East and Church Street. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Dundas and tried to save his life.

Toronto paramedics rushed him without any vital signs to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.

Police say they are still searching for two other suspects in connection with the shooting who were captured on surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or dashboard camera footage or video surveillance to contact investigators at (416) 808-7400.

Olivier Dundas, 20, died in hospital following a shooting downtown on Saturday night. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)
