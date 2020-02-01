Man, 56, arrested following fatal hit and run in Mississauga

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Mississauga on Friday, Peel police say.

Penny Cousard, 45, was operating a motorized wheelchair in a bike lane in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East shortly before 7 a.m. when she was struck by a driver who was travelling southbound on Dixie Road.

On Saturday, investigators from Peel police's major collision bureau identified the driver as a 56-year-old Mississauga man.

The man was arrested and charged with failure to remain causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, police said in a news release.

The man was held for a bail hearing and was due to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday.

Anyone with potentially valuable information or dashboard camera video is urged to call police.