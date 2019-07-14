Police make arrest in connection with sex assault incident in elevator

Toronto have police arrested one of two men suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the stairwell of a downtown condominium in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area early Wednesday morning.

Police say a 19-year-old woman entered the elevator around 12:45 a.m. when two men entered behind her, pulled a gun on her and robbed her of her cellphone.

The woman was then "violently dragged" out of the elevator, according to police, and sexually assaulted in a stairwell nearby.

Both men then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle.

On Saturday police said a 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, among other charges. He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday, police said.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, also 24, of Toronto.

At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a brown and beige camouflage hooded sweat shirt, black baggy pants and dark-coloured shoes.