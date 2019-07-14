Police make arrest in connection with sex assault incident in elevator
Victim was held at gun point before being pulled out of elevator and sexually assaulted, police say
Toronto have police arrested one of two men suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the stairwell of a downtown condominium in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area early Wednesday morning.
Police say a 19-year-old woman entered the elevator around 12:45 a.m. when two men entered behind her, pulled a gun on her and robbed her of her cellphone.
The woman was then "violently dragged" out of the elevator, according to police, and sexually assaulted in a stairwell nearby.
Both men then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle.
On Saturday police said a 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, among other charges. He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday, police said.
Police are still searching for a second suspect, also 24, of Toronto.
At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a brown and beige camouflage hooded sweat shirt, black baggy pants and dark-coloured shoes.