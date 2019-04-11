Man arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal PATH stabbing

Toronto police have made an arrest in the death of a 51-year-old woman who was stabbed in Toronto's underground PATH system Wednesday night.

A 19-year-old Toronto man was taken into custody by members of the Ontario Provincial Police Southern Georgian Bay unit and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to a food court in the King Street West and Bay Street area at approximately 7:10 p.m. where Rae Cara Carrington was found with multiple stab wounds. Emergency crews were unable to revive her.

Carrington was pronounced dead at the scene, with police saying they believe the attack was targeted.

A man was seen fleeing from the concourse area on foot shortly after the attack. Investigators remained on the scene for several hours reviewing surveillance camera footage and canvassing for witnesses.

Police identified the victim of a suspected targeted stabbing near a food court in Toronto's PATH system as 51-year-old Rae Cara Carrington. (Linda Ward/CBC)

The attack took place not far from where newlywed Rosemarie Junor was fatally stabbed in a Shoppers Drug Mart in 2015 by a stranger, Rohinie Bisesar, who was found not criminally responsible late last year.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts leading up to his arrest Friday is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).