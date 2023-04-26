Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Kitchener man in Toronto

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of Kitchener man in Toronto, police say.

The accused, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tola Paul, 38, police said in a news release. He appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in an apartment building in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive in the city's Keelesdale neighbourhood on April 15. Police were called to the building shortly before 5 p.m.

Police arrived to find Paul shot. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Paul is Toronto's 15th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).