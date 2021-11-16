Toronto man, 23, charged in shooting death of man, 45, in Brampton

A 23-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Brampton.

Peel homicide detectives, with the help of Toronto police, arrested the accused in the area of Broadview Avenue and Browning Avenue in Toronto on the weekend. He appeared in court in Brampton on Sunday.

The victim was found dead behind a shopping plaza in the area of Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive. Police were called to the scene on Saturday at about 4:10 a.m. His name has not been released.

Police say when officers searched the home of the accused, they found two firearms. One was a loaded .22-calibre rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

In a tweet, Peel Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said: "This was a senseless act of violence. Tragically, a life has been lost."

Peel police say they want to hear from anyone with information on this person or incident, including video surveillance or dashboard camera video.