Skip to Main Content
Man charged with attempted murder after airport hotel shooting
Toronto·New

Man charged with attempted murder after airport hotel shooting

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder — along with a series of other charges — in connection to a shooting earlier this month that sent a 39-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries. 

Police seized gun, ammunition, cash, cocaine, from suspect's Mississauga home

CBC News ·
One man was shot in the abdomen outside a hotel near Pearson International Airport on Monday, September 9. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder — along with a series of other charges — in connection with a shooting earlier this month that sent a 39-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries. 

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport hotel, near Highway 27 and Dixon Road.

The two men got into an argument, before one produced a gun and shot the other, Toronto police said in a press release Tuesday.

Emergency crews found the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to hospital in serious condition, Insp. Norm Proctor said at the time of the shooting. 

 

Police say they conducted a search of a home on Sunday in Mississauga, near Dixie Road and Bloor Street, and seized a loaded revolver, 14 rounds of ammunition, about 57 grams of cocaine and cash. 

The suspect was arrested and now facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, failing to comply with a prohibition order, and possession of a loaded firearm.  

He is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom Monday at 10 a.m. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|