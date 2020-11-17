Man, 27, charged with first-degree murder in 3 Toronto killings

A 27-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first degree murder in connection with three Toronto killings, police said on Tuesday.

Cjay Hobbs, of Toronto, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 12 as he got off a plane in Halifax and was returned to Toronto on Tuesday, according to Hank Idsinga, commander of the Toronto police homicide unit. The man was charged on Tuesday.

Idsinga said police believe the man drove the shooters to and from the scenes involving the fatal shootings of Dante Andreatta Marroquin, 12, on Nov. 7, Hamdi Zakarie, 27, on Oct. 1 and Dimarjio Jenkins, 21, on May 26. Marroquin died in hospital on Nov. 11.

"It is alleged that he was the driver of the vehicles that transported the shooters to and from these scenes," Idsinga told reporters."He's a party to the offence."

The accused is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Idsinga said police believe all three shootings were gang-related.

Marroquin was grocery shopping with his mother in the Jane and Finch area when he was fatally shot in the mid-afternoon on Nov. 7. He was Toronto's 62nd homicide victim of the year.

Zakarie was placing his five-month-old baby in his vehicle when he was fatally shot in front of his residence near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West on Oct. 1. He was Toronto's 56th homicide victim of the year.

Jenkins was shot on Blue Jays Way. He was Toronto's 30th homicide of the year. Two of his associates have been charged with several firearms offences and both are youths, one is 16 and one is 17. An arrest warrant is outstanding for the 17-year-old.