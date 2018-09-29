Man charged in fatal hit and run in Scarborough, vehicle seized

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man after a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk was fatally struck last week in Scarborough.

The man, 56, of Toronto, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday.

Police said in a news release on Friday that they have also seized a 2014 Dodge Caravan.

The victim, a man, 61, of Toronto, was crossing in a crosswalk on St. Clair Avenue East, at Jeanette Street, east of Midland Avenue, when he was struck early Wednesday.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man before they took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit him, a black minivan, was travelling east in the left lane of St. Clair Avenue East. The driver fled the scene.

At the time, police appealed for the driver to surrender and said his vehicle was believed to have sustained "new damage" to its passenger side. The passenger side mirror of the vehicle was left behind at the scene.

Pieces of debris from the minivan were scattered throughout the intersection.

Police released a still photo of the minivan believed to have hit the man as well as a 15-second video taken from a camera on the outside of a nearby home.

The footage shows a black minivan approach from the left of the screen and drive through the crosswalk, seconds after a pedestrian's legs can be seen stepping off the sidewalk.

Police thanked the public for its help in the investigation into the fatal collision.