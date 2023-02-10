Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit and run on Danforth

A 24-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a fatal hit and run on Danforth Avenue, Toronto police said on Friday.

In a news release, police said the accused was arrested on Wednesday and charged in connection with the death of Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25. He is Toronto's fifth homicide victim of the year.

Mullally was struck by a vehicle in the area of Danforth and Cedarvale avenues, which is near Woodbine Avenue, early Sunday. Police were called to the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

According to police, Mullally was at a bar before he was hit. The accused was talking to a group of people outside the bar before he got into a vehicle on the driver's side.

Mullally was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck, police said. The accused allegedly then fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV that travelled west on Danforth Avenue toward Woodbine Avenue.

Mullally died in hospital.

As a youth, Mullally starred in the 2011 film Amy George, which won the Spirit award that year at the Brooklyn International Film Festival.

Directors Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas told CBC News in a statement that they were "shocked and devastated by Gabriel's tragic death."

The accused is due to appear in College Park Court on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.