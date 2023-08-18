Man charged in Brampton crash that left woman, 2 children with 'life-altering' injuries, police say

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in Brampton in early August that left a woman and two children with "life-altering" injuries, Peel police say.

The crash, which involved a stolen black 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, happened in the area of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard on Aug. 3 at about 7:30 p.m. Police said the driver allegedly caused the collision and fled the scene on foot.

The man is charged with the following:

Four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Four counts of fail to remain causing bodily harm.

Possession of property obtained by crime

Two counts of dangerous operation.

Two counts of fail to remain.

Five counts of operating while prohibited.

According to police, the accused has a province-wide driving prohibition for multiple previous offences: impaired driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

His past convictions include dangerous operation, flight while pursued by a peace officer, taking a motor vehicle without consent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, police say.

"Although this started with what is seen as a property crime, with a vehicle being stolen; it led to this gravely unfortunate situation that has altered the lives and well-being of a family in our community," Insp. Wendy Sims of Peel police's road safety services said in a news release on Thursday.

"The absolute disregard for the law threatened the life of every person on that road."

At the time, police said the crash involved four vehicles and injured six people, including the two children. A dog also died, police said. The driver allegedly caused a chain reaction crash, police said.

Investigators with Peel police's major collision bureau are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.