A 27-year-old Brampton, Ont., man was arrested and charged following two shootings in separate areas of the city that left two men dead and one woman seriously injured, Peel Regional Police said.

Patrick Doyle has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said Sunday evening they believe the deaths were "targeted" and "appear to be related."

On Sunday, around 12:45 a.m. ET, officers were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Garfield Crescent near Kennedy Road North after gunfire was reported.

Police found Clifford Correia, 27, and a 28-year-old woman with bullet wounds. Paramedics took them to a hospital trauma centre, where the man later died.

The woman remained in hospital in life-threatening condition Monday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to an address in the area of Townley Crescent and Sunforest Drive on a report of more gunfire.

Derrick McKeown, 33, also from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Const. Danny Marttini, a spokesperson for Peel police.

Doyle is scheduled for an appearance Monday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.