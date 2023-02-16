Police arrest, charge man suspected of assaulting, robbing women in Markham and Scarborough

York Regional Police have arrested and charged a man they believe assaulted a woman in Markham and choked and robbed another woman in Scarborough in early February.

The man, 33, of Toronto, was arrested on Wednesday in Toronto, York Regional Police said in a news release on Thursday.

Investigators with York Regional Police, along with members of the Toronto Police Service, worked together to identify the accused, police said.

The man has been charged in connection with incidents in Markham on Feb. 1 and in Scarborough the next day. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm – choking, assault with a weapon, robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

According to York police, a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road toward Woodhall Road, between 8 p.m.and 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 when a man grabbed her around her neck and "forcefully" dragged her between two houses.

A person with a dog walked by and motion sensor lights were activated, which prompted the man to flee, police say.

According to Toronto police, a woman was walking alone in the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East at about 12:10 a.m.on Thursday, Feb. 2, when a man approached her from behind, choked her, robbed her of her cell phone and ran away.

"Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims who have not yet contacted police and we encourage to come forward," police said in the release.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing, which was scheduled for Thursday in Newmarket. Police could not say if the man was granted bail.

