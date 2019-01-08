Man arrested after Toyota crashes through window of Porsche dealership

A man was taken into police custody after driving his Toyota through the front window of a downtown Porsche dealership late Monday night.

Police were called to the dealership at Parliament and Front streets around 11 p.m. for reports of a vehicle into a building. When they arrived, they found a Toyota Yaris had been driven through the window of the Porsche dealership, damaging vehicles that were inside.

At least three vehicles were damaged, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene. The windows and the building also suffered "extensive damage," he added.

Employees at the dealership said they were told by police that the man wanted to be arrested, according to Smyth. They also said the driver spun the Toyota's tires after the crash, which caused the dealership to fill with smoke.

The car has since been towed out of the window of the dealership.

No one was injured in the incident.