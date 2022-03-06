Police arrest man after people assaulted on TTC on 8 separate occasions

A Toronto man is facing several charges after police allege he assaulted people on TTC property in eight separate incidents by spraying them with an unknown substance.

According to Toronto police, the incidents happened between Saturday, Oct. 16 and and Saturday, March 5.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, special constables from the TTC arrested the man, 24, at Finch subway station.

Police said the man allegedly had a baton, bear spray and an airsoft pistol when he was arrested. The man has been charged with:

Three counts of carrying concealed weapon.

Three counts of possession of weapon dangerous to public peace.

11 counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon.

11 counts of administering noxious thing with intent to aggrieve and annoy.

The man appeared in court on Sunday at Old City Hall.

Police said they are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).