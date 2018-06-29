Man and woman killed in double shooting in Woodbridge

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Woodbridge, Ont. early Friday morning.

York Regional Police were called for the sound of gunshots in the area of Martin Grove Road and Highway 27 around 12:45 a.m.

They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on nearby Castlepoint Drive.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Ijaz Ahmed, a resident of the neighbourhood, told CBC Toronto he was in his house when he heard two bursts of gunfire. When he looked outside he could see a vehicle with a broken window and a man who appeared to be injured.

"My kids couldn't sleep all night because a lot of police," said Ahmed. "They can't understand."

Sgt. Dave Mitchell said police are canvassing the area looking for witnesses and surveillance footage.

"We're going to be here as long as it takes," said Mitchell.

Police are in the process of notifying the victims' family members and have not yet released their identities.

No suspects or motive have been identified yet.