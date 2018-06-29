Skip to Main Content
Man and woman found shot dead in Woodbridge

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Woodbridge early Friday morning.

Police were called to Martin Grove Road and Highway 427 around 12:45 a.m.

CBC News ·
Police are at the scene of a double fatal shooting on Castlepoint Drive early Friday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

York Regional Police were called for the sound of gunshots in the area of Martin Grove Road and Highway 27 around 12:45 a.m.

They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on nearby Castlepoint Drive.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

