Man and woman found shot dead in Woodbridge
A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Woodbridge early Friday morning.
York Regional Police were called for the sound of gunshots in the area of Martin Grove Road and Highway 27 around 12:45 a.m.
They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on nearby Castlepoint Drive.
Both were pronounced dead on the scene.
More to come