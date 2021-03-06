Skip to Main Content
Man accused of purposely hitting police cruiser charged with attempted murder

A man who police say intentionally crashed his vehicle into a police cruiser on Saturday morning has been charged with attempted murder.

Toronto police say man, 47, also threatened officer with a knife

A man is due in court on Sunday to face a slew of charges after he allegedly hit a police cruiser twice with a vehicle and got out of the car armed with a knife. (CBC)

Police were called to the area of Ellesmere Road and Gander Drive, just east of Markham Road, shortly before 8 a.m.

In a news release on Saturday afternoon, police said an officer was stopped at an intersection in a marked vehicle when the driver of another vehicle allegedly hit it. 

In a tweet, Toronto police chief James Ramer said the driver hit the police cruiser twice before getting out of the car armed with a knife. 

"The officer attempted to de-escalate but the man refused to drop the knife," Ramer said in the tweet. 

Ramer said other officers attended the scene and used de-escalation tactics to arrest the driver safely. 

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the 47-year-old man of Toronto faces the following: one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of assault of a peace officer with a weapon, one count of weapons dangerous, and one count of failing to comply with a release order. 

The man is expected to appear in court on Sunday. 

