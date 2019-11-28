Man, 84, dies days after being critically injured in hit and run near Christie and St. Clair

An 84-year-old man is dead days after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Toronto's west end, police say.

The man was hit on St. Clair Avenue West at Humewood Drive near a TTC streetcar shelter around 11 pm on Nov. 22.

In a previous news release, police said the man was crossing St. Clair Avenue West from north to south when he was struck by a blue SUV driving westbound.

The man's personal belongings, including a baseball cap, shoes and a bag, were scattered on the ground from the force of the collision.

The SUV slowed, then continued westbound on St. Clair Avenue West, a witness told police at the time. The vehicle was last seen near Keele Street.

The man died in hospital on Wednesday.

Traffic Services say they are investigating the incident. Police said the vehicle is a Volkswagen SUV with the Ontario licence plate number CKKE 113. The model is an Atlas or Tiguan. It possibly has front-end damage.

Anyone with dash camera or security footage is asked to contact investigators.