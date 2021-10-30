Man in his 70s dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man has died after being struck by a car in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

Toronto police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 6:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said. Paramedics assessed the pedestrian and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a man in his 70s, paramedics said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Kennedy Road will be temporarily closed for the next few hours between Lawrence Avenue and Wickware Gate for the investigation.