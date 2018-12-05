A 69-year-old driver has died in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 407, according to the OPP.

All eastbound lanes of the Highway 407 are closed between Highway 400 and Keele Street as police investigate.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt initially said a car and a minivan collided just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He later said three vehicles were involved. No one else was seriously injured.

Motorists should prepare for "extensive delays" in the area, he advised.