Man, 62, charged after 2 separate alleged sexual assaults on TTC buses

Toronto police have charged a 62-year-old man with two counts of sexual assault following separate alleged incidents on public buses.

Investigators say the incidents happened on the afternoons of Sept. 17 and Oct. 8.

In the first case, police were called to Sheppard West subway station around 2 p.m., after a man allegedly sat down beside a woman on a TTC bus, ignoring other empty seats, and sexually assaulted her.

Officers say the woman told the bus driver, who called police.

In the second case, police were called to Jane subway station around 2:25 p.m., after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman. In that case, they say, the man also sat down next to the victim on a TTC bus.

The woman fled the bus and the man stayed on board, police say.

The accused appeared in court Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).