Man, 61, dies after weekend west-end shooting; identified as Minh Le

Toronto police have identified the victim in a what's believed to be a targeted west-end shooting over the weekend as 61-year-old Minh Le.

Police were called to 2625 Weston Rd. near Highway 401 just before 11 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired in a McDonald's parking lot.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering multiple gunshot wounds that left him "fighting for his life" in hospital, Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said at the time.

Police now say the man has died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopers by calling 416-222-8477.