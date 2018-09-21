New
Man in his 50s in critical condition after Vaughan shooting, paramedics say
York Regional Police say multiple shots were fired
A man in his 50s is in critical condition following a shooting Friday evening in Vaughan, according to Toronto paramedics.
York Regional Police say they were called to the scene at Steeles Avenue West and Old Weston Road at 8:09 p.m.
Police confirmed that a male victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a trauma centre and added that multiple shots were fired.
A vehicle was seen leaving the scene, police say, but they were unable to provide any information on who was in it.