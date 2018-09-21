Skip to Main Content
Man in his 50s in critical condition after Vaughan shooting, paramedics say

York Regional Police say multiple shots were fired

CBC News ·
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 50s is in critical condition following a shooting Friday evening in Vaughan. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man in his 50s is in critical condition following a shooting Friday evening in Vaughan, according to Toronto paramedics. 

York Regional Police say they were called to the scene at Steeles Avenue West and Old Weston Road at  8:09 p.m.

Police confirmed that a male victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a trauma centre and added that multiple shots were fired. 

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene, police say, but they were unable to provide any information on who was in it.

