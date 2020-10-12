Man, 46, dead following single-vehicle collision in Whitby on Highway 412

A 46-year-old man has died following a collision on Highway 412 in Whitby Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police said they received reports for a "rollover-type" collision on the highway between Highway 401 and Taunton Road.

A rolled-over Dodge Caravan was found in a ditch, OPP Acting Sergeant Dan Hunter said. The victim was found "ejected from the vehicle" near the car.

Police believe the incident to be a single-vehicle collision but are still unclear exactly what time it took place.

"We know that it happened within a few hours of the early morning," said Hunter.

Police are appealing to witnesses who may have seen the crash or the vehicle any time between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

"We're just looking for people to reach out to us," said Hunter. "That helps us to narrow down exactly what time it had occurred and then we can pursue other avenues at that time once we have a narrower time."

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 905-668-3388.