Man, 45, killed after 3 transport trucks collided along Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A 45-year-old man is dead after three transport trucks collided along Highway 401 in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed from Winston Churchill to Mississauga Road, OPP says

A 45-year-old man is dead after the tractor trailer he was driving slammed into the back of another transport truck early Tuesday afternoon, OPP says. (Kerry Schmidt/OPP)

The victim was driving a tractor trailer hauling gravel eastbound on Highway 401, just east of Winston Churchill Boulevard, when he "slammed" into the back of another flatbed truck transporting tent trailers shortly before noon, said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police.

That truck then collided with a third transport truck, Schmidt explained. Neither driver of those vehicles suffered any injuries in the crash.

But the driver of the rear vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, said Schmidt. He was from Richmond Hill, Ont.

The driver of a transport truck rear-ended this flatbed truck transporting tent trailers. (Kerry Schmidt/OPP)

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Winston Churchill Boulevard and Mississauga Road while the OPP's collision reconstruction unit investigates the cause of the crash. 

North America's busiest highway isn't expected to reopen for up to three hours, Schmidt estimated. 

In the meantime, all westbound lanes of Highway 401 remain open, but Schmidt is warning drivers to expect "massive delays" due to slow moving traffic in the area.

