Man, 44, dead after being hit by transport truck in Scarborough

A 44-year-old man is dead after being hit by a transport truck in Scarborough Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers say that at 11:43 a.m., police received a report of a collision at Howden Road and Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough.

They allege a 50-year-old man was driving a red 2020 Peterbilt truck and trailer southbound on Howden Road that struck the man while turning right on Lawrence Avenue East to head westbound.

The man died in hospital, police say.

They are now asking the public to check dashcams or security cameras for footage of the incident and to contact investigators.