Man, 44, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman in Scarborough

A 44-year-old man has been charged second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Scarborough earlier this month.

Police were called to an address in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area on July 5 just after 9:30 a.m.

That's where a woman was found without vital signs. She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead soon afterwards.

Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Carolyn Campbell of Toronto.

Investigators are not releasing Campbell's cause of death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.