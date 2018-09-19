Man in his 40s stabbed with a machete in North York

A man is his 40s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed with a machete Wednesday evening in North York, police said.

Emergency responders were called to Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive just after 8 p.m. for reports of a fight.

When police arrived, they found a man who was involved in the altercation suffering from stab wounds. He was transported via emergency run to a trauma centre.

Witnesses saw one suspect fleeing into an alley. He is described as brown, 5'11'', with short dark hair, wearing a navy blue shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.