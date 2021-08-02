Man in his 40s dies in Scarborough motel fire

A man in his 40s has died after suffering injuries in a fire in Scarborough.

Toronto police and emergency crews received reports of a fire just after 7 a.m. this morning at a motel on 3137 Kingston Rd.

Police say the fire was at a commercial industrial building on the lot.

When crews arrived, smoke was visible and the doors of the building were locked. One man was found suffering injuries, and crews performed CPR to attempt to save his life.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but died shortly after arriving.

Early reports indicated smoke was coming from one of the motel rooms.

The area will remain closed as Toronto Fire and Toronto Police Services investigate.