Man, 40, arrested in human trafficking investigation involving underage victim
Peel Regional Police have arrested a 40-year-old Toronto man in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving an underage female victim.
Police say a 17-year-old girl had been exploited through the sex trade over a period of 2 months
In a news release Friday, police say they began their investigation in December 2019 after a 17-year-old girl had been exploited through the sex trade over a period of two months.
"The suspect exercised control over all aspects of the victim's life and profited as a result," the release said.
The accused now faces eight charges, including:
- Trafficking in persons under 18.
- Receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under 18.
- Exercising control over a prostitute under 18.
- Deriving benefit from sexual services under 18.
- Assault.
- Two counts of uttering threats.
- Robbery.
Investigators believe they may be more victims and witnesses.
Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).