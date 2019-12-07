Man, 40, arrested in human trafficking investigation involving underage victim

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 40-year-old Toronto man in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving an underage female victim.

In a news release Friday, police say they began their investigation in December 2019 after a 17-year-old girl had been exploited through the sex trade over a period of two months.

"The suspect exercised control over all aspects of the victim's life and profited as a result," the release said.

The accused now faces eight charges, including:

Trafficking in persons under 18.

Receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under 18.

Exercising control over a prostitute under 18.

Deriving benefit from sexual services under 18.

Assault.

Two counts of uttering threats.

Robbery.

Investigators believe they may be more victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).