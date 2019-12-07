Skip to Main Content
Man, 40, arrested in human trafficking investigation involving underage victim
Toronto

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 40-year-old Toronto man in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving an underage female victim. 

Police say a 17-year-old girl had been exploited through the sex trade over a period of 2 months

In a news release Friday, police say they began their investigation in December 2019 after a 17-year-old girl had been exploited through the sex trade over a period of two months. (Peel Regional Police)

In a news release Friday, police say they began their investigation in December 2019 after a 17-year-old girl had been exploited through the sex trade over a period of two months.

"The suspect exercised control over all aspects of the victim's life and profited as a result," the release said. 

The accused now faces eight charges, including:

  • Trafficking in persons under 18.
  • Receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under 18.
  • Exercising control over a prostitute under 18.
  • Deriving benefit from sexual services under 18.
  • Assault.
  • Two counts of uttering threats.
  • Robbery.

Investigators believe they may be more victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

