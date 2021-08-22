Man, 39, dies after fatal motorcycle crash in Toronto

A 39-year-old man has died following a crash in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to a serious collision call on Caledonia Road, near Glengrove Avenue, at about 3:34 p.m. Officers arrived to discover that a motorcyclist had crashed into a white Toyota.

"A group of three motorcycles were travelling southbound on Caledonia," Insp. Michael Williams told reporters at the scene. "A white Toyota was travelling northbound on Caledonia."

Williams explained the white Toyota took a left turn, at which point one of the motorcyclists crashed into the car, forcing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

One of the riders crashed, and when the person was located, the rider was unresponsive, police say. Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Toronto police's collision reconstruction officers are investigating the incident. The driver of the white Toyota was uninjured, and has stayed on the scene to help police with the investigation.

The investigation will involve "several factors," Williams said, including the speed at which the vehicles were travelling.

All of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, Williams added.

Caledonia Road is temporarily closed as officers investigate. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes in the area.