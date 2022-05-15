Man, 36, in life-threatening condition after being hit, dragged by car

Toronto police say a 36-year-old man remains in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a car, then dragged for 100 metres along Church Street in The Village.

Officers were called to the area of Church Street and Wood Street shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The man was standing in a northbound lane when a grey Honda minivan struck him and dragged him before crashing into an outdoor patio set up in the lane.

Police said the driver fled the scene but they found his vehicle on Jarvis Street and found him not far from that.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition, according to Const. Laura Brabant.

A 25-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene, according to police.

Anyone in the area at the time, including anyone who may have dash camera footage, is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.