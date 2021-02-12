Man, 35, dead after truck rolls over on Hwy. 427 near Rathburn Road

A 35-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 427 Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The OPP say they received a call at approximately 5:08 p.m. about a two-vehicle collision on Highway 427 north of Burnhamthorpe Road, at the transfers to the 401 east and westbound.

The man was driving a commercial delivery truck northbound when it struck a white Volkswagen also travelling northbound, OPP spokesperson Kerry Schmidt said. He was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics say nobody else was transported to hospital.

A white commercial delivery truck rolled over on its side. (OPP/Twitter)

The northbound collector lanes at Rathburn Road are closed while the OPP investigates the crash.

Police are urging any witnesses or people who have information to call the Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981.