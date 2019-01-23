Man, 35, dead after being struck by vehicle in Missisauga

A 35-year-old man from Toronto is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Kennedy and Brunel roads at 6:45 p.m.

Police first said the male's injuries were life-threatening. Minutes later, they said the pedestiran had died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Const. Taryn Hill said.

The intersection of Kennedy and Brunel roads is closed as the major collision bureau investigates.