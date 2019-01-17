Skip to Main Content
Man, 32, charged in fatal Scarborough crash where car hit pole

Driver charged with criminal negligence causing death

Emergency crews arrived to find a male driver with no vital signs. He was pronounced dead on the scene. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Scarborough over the weekend.

Police were called to the McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive area at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday night for a two-vehicle crash, one of which hit a telephone pole. 

Emergency crews arrived to find a male driver with no vital signs, who was pronounced dead on scene.

A second driver, also male, suffered minor injuries. 

The 32-year-old has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. 

