Man, 32, charged in fatal Scarborough crash where car hit pole

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Scarborough over the weekend.

Police were called to the McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive area at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday night for a two-vehicle crash, one of which hit a telephone pole.

Emergency crews arrived to find a male driver with no vital signs, who was pronounced dead on scene.

A second driver, also male, suffered minor injuries.

The 32-year-old has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.