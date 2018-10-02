Man, 30, pronounced dead in Etobicoke hospital after Mississauga shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday, Peel police say.

Police were called to a townhouse complex just before 6 p.m. on Goreway Drive near Brandon Gate Drive for reports of a possible shooting, said Const. Mark Fischer.

At the same time, Toronto police received reports of a victim who arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital at Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West without vital signs. He was unconscious and not breathing. He later died.

Police say the person who took the victim to hospital is cooperating with them.

Officers have confirmed that the man taken to hospital was shot at the townhouse complex.

The shooting is believed to have occurred inside a townhouse at 7475 Goreway Drive. It's not clear whether the victim lived there.

There is no suspect information and police are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-3311 or Peel Crime Stoppers.

Peel police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to come forward. (Oliver Walters/CBC)