Man, 30, dead in North York shooting

A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East area Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, arriving to find a man in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital by friends. By 9:15 p.m., police say, he had been pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have been assigned to the case.

Police say multiple suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot. Descriptions are not yet available.