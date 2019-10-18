Skip to Main Content
Man, 30, dead in North York shooting
Toronto

A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East area Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

Multiple suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot, police say

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, arriving to find a man in serious condition. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, arriving to find a man in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say the victim was taken to hospital by friends. By 9:15 p.m., police say, he had been pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have been assigned to the case.

Police say multiple suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot. Descriptions are not yet available.

