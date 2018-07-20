Skip to Main Content
Man, 27, sentenced to life in prison for Richmond Hill triple shooting that left 2 dead
New

Man, 27, sentenced to life in prison for Richmond Hill triple shooting that left 2 dead

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in a shooting that left two teens dead and a third person wounded.

Timothy Doug-Hyun Lee was found guilty in May in deaths of teens Premier Hoang and Brenda Pathammavong

The Canadian Press ·
Premier Hoang, 18 (left), and Brenda Pathammavong, 16 (right), both of Brampton, Ont., died of their injuries, while another male victim survived. (Bernardo Funeral Homes/CBC)

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in a shooting that left two teens dead and a third person wounded.

Timothy Doug-Hyun Lee was found guilty in May of first-degree murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

York regional police responding to a report of gunshots in a Richmond Hill, Ont., parking lot early on Jan. 8, 2014, found three shooting victims in a vehicle.

Eighteen-year-old Premier Hoang and 16-year-old Brenda Pathammavong, both of Brampton, Ont., died of their injuries, while another male victim survived.

Lee, who was arrested in May 2015, was sentenced on Wednesday in a Newmarket, Ont., court.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us