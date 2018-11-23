Man, 23, killed in Highway 410 drive-by shooting not the intended target, police say

A 23-year-old man found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle that veered off Highway 410 into a ditch in Mississauga earlier this month was not the intended target, police say.

An investigation has determined that the shooters mistook Jason Ramkishu for someone else, Peel Regional Police revealed Friday. Investigators believe a man shot earlier this week was the target the gunmen were actually seeking.

"Investigators have concluded that both of these incidents, which occurred on Highway 410, are related and were targeted," a news release said. "These shootings were not random incidents."

Ramkishun, of Brampton, had been shot several times shortly after midnight on Nov. 13 and the black-coloured Honda Accord he was driving had been sprayed by bullets, Const. Danny Marttini, a spokesperson for Peel police, told reporters at the scene.

Investigators believe the northbound sedan bounced off concrete barriers and construction markers before leaving Highway 410 at Courtneypark Drive East. It stopped a short distance from the roadway in tall grass.

Emergency crews found Ramkishun without vital signs inside the vehicle. They believe he was the sole occupant.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Science Centre where he later died.

Ramkishun died in hospital several hours after emergency crews pulled him without vital signs from a vehicle that drove into the ditch at Highway 410 and Courtneypark Drive East. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

On Nov. 20, a Brampton man, 26, was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on Highway 410 near Steeles Avenue East, police said.

He was shot multiple times by unknown suspects.

"Investigators believe that this victim was the intended target," a police news release said.

Officers are canvassing the area for any security cameras that may have captured the shootings.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with potentially useful information or who have dashcam video from those nights to contact police.