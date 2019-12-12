Man, 22, fatally shot in North York ID'd as Jeremy Vincent Urbina

Toronto police have identified a 22-year-old man fatally shot in North York Wednesday night as Jeremy Vincent Urbina.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue E. area around 8:30 p.m.

That's where Urbina was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Urbina lived in the area of the shooting.

Investigators are now searching for two suspects seen fleeing westbound from the area on foot. Both are described as wearing dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.