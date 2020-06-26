Man, 21, arrested in connection with Brampton hit and run that killed 16-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man from Vaughan has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in Brampton that killed a teen girl in early January.

A motorist found Dianna Manan, 16, of Toronto, lying critically injured in the eastbound lanes of Queen Street, east of Cherrycrest Drive near The Gore Road in Brampton at about 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Investigators said the driver fled the area without stopping to help her.

Peel paramedics took Manan to a trauma centre where she died.

In a news release issued Jan. 7, police said Manan had "loose affiliations" to Brampton and may have been at a house party before her death. At the time, officers issued an appeal for any witnesses who remembered seeing her there to come forward.

On Thursday, officers arrested the accused "following an intensive investigation," police said in a statement issued Friday.

He has been charged with fail to remain causing death, and was held pending a bail hearing set to take place Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the collision to contact the Peel police major collisions bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.