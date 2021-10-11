Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

Toronto paramedics have rushed a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries to trauma centre after a two-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police investigating 2-vehicle collision on Lake Shore Boulevard

Toronto paramedics have rushed a man in his 20s to trauma centre after a motorcycle crash on Lake Shore Boulevard. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after a collision near Lake Shore Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police attended the two-vehicle crash involving the man who was driving a motorcycle and another driver at Lake Shore Boulevard and British Columbia Road at around 6 p.m. 

Toronto Paramedics have taken the motorcyclist to the trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and are advising drivers nearby to expect delays.

