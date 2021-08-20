Man in his 20s in life-threatening condition after Brampton stabbing
A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bus terminal in Brampton.
Brampton Gateway Terminal closed for investigation
A man in his 20s is in life-threatening conditions at a trauma centre in Brampton after a stabbing.
Peel Regional Police were called to the scene at the Brampton Gateway Terminal near Bartley Bull Parkway and Main Street South. A suspect fled the scene, police say.
Peel Paramedic Services initially took the victim to a local hospital.
He was then transported him to a nearby trauma centre after doctors declared him in life-threatening condition.
Brampton Gateway Terminal was been temporarily closed. Buses have been rerouted.
There is no suspect information available yet.