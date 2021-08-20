Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s in life-threatening condition after Brampton stabbing

A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bus terminal in Brampton.

Brampton Gateway Terminal closed for investigation

Peel police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed at a bus terminal in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police)

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening conditions at a trauma centre in Brampton after a stabbing.

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene at the Brampton Gateway Terminal near Bartley Bull Parkway and Main Street South. A suspect fled the scene, police say.

Peel Paramedic Services initially took the victim to a local hospital.

He was then transported him to a nearby trauma centre after doctors declared him in life-threatening condition.

Brampton Gateway Terminal was been temporarily closed. Buses have been rerouted.

There is no suspect information available yet.

