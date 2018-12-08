Man, 20, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Mississauga teen's death

Peel police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was found dead in a Mississauga park Friday morning.

Police were called shortly before 8 a.m. Friday to the area of Lewisham and Truscott drives in Mississauga, where they found the boy's body.

Multiple sources have identified the slain boy as Riley Martin, although authorities have yet to confirm his identity.

On Saturday, police said Nicholas Mahabir, 20, of Mississauga has been charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court sometime during the day.

A spokesperson for Peel police was tight-lipped about the investigation on Saturday, saying only that the accused was arrested on Friday night. Const. Iryna Yashnyk could not confirm the cause of the boy's death, or elaborate on information released Friday that the body had obvious signs of trauma.

Yashnyk also would not answer questions about a possible motive, or whether the victim and the accused knew each other.

The teen had left home on Thursday night, but had not been reported missing, Peel Const. Danny Marttini, another spokesperson for the force, told reporters on Friday.

The park where the boy was found is not far from Clarkson Secondary School, where Martin attended classes. In a letter sent to Clarkson families, the school board said "police believe this is an isolated incident and have assured us there are no additional safety precautions needed at our school."

The Peel District School Board had counsellors at the school on Saturday for students and staff who wanted to talk about their feelings. The board also tweeted a copy of a tip sheet of ways to cope with emotional stress. The 11 tips included finding "a safe and comfortable environment" to share thoughts and feelings, avoiding engaging in speculation about what happened verbally or online and sticking to normal routines as much as possible.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses, anyone with video surveillance footage or who may know anything about the case to call the Peel police homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.