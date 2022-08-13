Man, 19, arrested in connection with 2020 homicide of Toronto rapper Houdini

Peel police have arrested a Brampton man for firearm-related offences connecting back to the 2020 homicide of Dimarjio Jenkins, known as up-and-coming rapper Houdini.

Jenkins was shot near King Street West and Peter Street on the afternoon of May 25, 2020. He was 21 years old. A few weeks later, on June 9, two people were injured in a shooting at a memorial being held for Jenkins.

In June 2021, police said they'd arrested three people in connection with the crime and that three others were being sought.

Houdini released his latest project in March 2020. Prominent artists including Tory Lanez, Meek Mill and Nav promoted his music during his brief career. (Houdini/Instagram)

Last week, more than two years after the murder, officers found two firearms in a car near Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga.

After, police say, they realized a 19-year-old in the car was wanted on a nationwide warrant. He was taken into custody and later appeared in court in Brampton.

He is not being identified by police as he was under the age of 18 at the time of Jenkins' homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators directly at 905-453-2121 ext. 3515 or anonymously via Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.