Man, 19, arrested for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home in Brampton and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Peel regional police say the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

They say officers were called and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

Police say a 19-year-old Brampton man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and break and enter.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

