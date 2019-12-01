Man, 18, dead after shooting in Brampton, Peel police say

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road North area in Brampton Saturday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Police were called to the area of Metzek Drive and Rosepac Avenue around 6:39 p.m for reports of gunfire.

That's where they say the 18-year-old man had been seen with "obvious signs" of injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene outside a residence.

Police are now searching for a white vehicle with multiple suspects inside. No specific suspect descriptions are available.

Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters investigators believe the incident was an "isolated" one, but would not say if the victim had been targeted.

Homicide investigators have been notified.