Meet the Scarborough change-maker making a big difference through urban farming

Claire Perttula is one of several change-makers in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood. In addition to holding the role of the food justice program coordinator at Malvern Family Resource Centre, she also spearheads the 0.8-hectare Malvern Urban Farm which provides over 35,000 kilograms of culturally relevant produce to the community.

For Claire Perttula, creating change for Scarborough's Malvern community comes in the form of farming.

"I think food is a great way to enact change, because everybody can connect to it," said Perttula, the food justice program coordinator at Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

"Everyone has a story to tell around food."

Pertulla spearheads the MFRC's urban farm, a 0.8-hectare plot of land located in the Finch hydro corridor, which provides over 35,000 kilograms of what she describes as culturally relevant produce to the neighbourhood.

The urban farm also operates a hydroponic microfarm, runs programs to teach agriculture skills to youth, provides a community supported agriculture vegetable subscription box and holds weekly seasonal farmer's markets.

Pertulla is one of several community advocates being recognized for her work as part of the MFRC's Malvern Made campaign. The campaign awards those who are working to make a difference in the often overlooked neighbourhood.

"We've found countless people that come around that want to say, 'You know, I grew up in this community, it's made such an impact in my life I want to come back and volunteer,'" said Dominique Robinson, Program Director at MFRC.

"That's rare to find."

